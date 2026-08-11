Maybe Missourians are smarter than their legislators think

Missouri Republicans have been making the case for years that our state constitution is getting hijacked by out-of-state interests.

Gov. Mike Kehoe said it plainly in a video backing Amendment 4, the proposal that would have made it virtually impossible for voters to amend the Missouri Constitution.

“Our constitution,” he said, “shouldn’t be the victim of out-of-state special interests who spend millions to deceive voters and pass out-of-touch policies.”

To hear him tell it, cash pours into our politics to bankroll initiative petition campaigns, buying signatures and TV time. Missourians — decent people with jobs and kids and no particular interest in reading a 30-page, proposed constitutional amendment — get talked into things.

And before you know it, voters have expanded Medicaid, legalized marijuana or guaranteed abortion rights over the objections of the Republican supermajority they sent to Jefferson City.

The implicit message: Missourians keep getting duped.

But it’s hard to square that with last Tuesday’s primary election results.

A political action committee called Missouri Promise raised $23 million to boost a GOP-backed tax overhaul on the ballot as Amendment 5. It did so through a fountain of cash flowing through a pipeline of nonprofits — two with Missouri addresses, one of them a Jefferson City post office box, and others at private mailboxes in Ohio, Virginia and Maryland.

It flooded the airwaves with ads, promising to take on data centers, put more money in taxpayers’ pockets and, down the home stretch, give the middle finger to the commies.

It lost by 67 percentage points statewide and was defeated in every county.

On the same ballot was Amendment 1, renewing the one-tenth-cent sales tax that pays for state parks and soil and water conservation.

Supporters of Amendment 1 had been nervous about Amendment 5. Their fear was pretty understandable: Spend weeks telling voters that one amendment could lead to higher sales taxes and maybe they start seeing the words “sales tax” everywhere and vote no on both.

They didn’t.

Amendment 1 received about 82% of the vote. So on the same trip to the polls, Missouri voters gave one sales tax amendment 82% support and another 16%.

Then there’s Amendment 4.

Its supporters wanted citizen-led constitutional amendments to win not just statewide, but in every congressional district, citing the complaint over wealthy interests spending millions to manipulate voters.