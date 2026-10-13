Nine reasons to vote agin the Wichita skool bond

The Wichita school district wants you to approve another school bond in the Nov. 3 election.

It’s been only 18 years since the last school bond in Wichita USD 259. Will these people never stop this constant begging for more?

Fortunately, there’s a robust campaign against the bond issue. And here’s my list of the top nine reasons to vote against it:

1) SCHOOLS ARE WOKE — The curriculum and policies are full of anti-American crap, like minorities are equal and bullying is bad. Teachers are supposed to teach the three R’s, not be some kind of PC police…