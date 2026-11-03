We face our nation’s fourth great crisis

Americans are rightly concerned whether our institutions are at a breaking point.
Jerry Lorimer votes at the Kanwaka township hall Tuesday, near Lawrence, Kan. Filmmaker and documentarian Ken Burns writes that maintaining a democracy means honoring our individual freedoms — what each of us wants — and our collective freedoms — what we need. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
by Ken Burns – Guest essay for The New York Times
Published: November 3, 2026
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Americans are rightly concerned whether our institutions are at a breaking point.

There have been three great crises in American history: the Civil War, perhaps the defining event in our history after the Revolution itself, the Great Depression and World War II. 

These events tested our republic and our resolve in fundamental ways, but the center always held — elections took place, there was a peaceful transfer of power and the judiciary was still independent. 

Our core democratic institutions remained fundamentally strong, respected by the public and our leaders alike. The guardrails of our democracy held and were even strengthened as we emerged from each.

Ken Burns – Guest essay for The New York Times

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