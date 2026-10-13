Trump’s diesel insult to Lindsey Graham

The world misses Lindsey Graham, and never more than now as President Trump sides more decidedly with Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine and Europe. The late Senator might have been able to persuade the President to avoid this moral and strategic mistake.

Mr. Trump announced late Friday that the U.S. will buy up to 4.8 million tons (nearly 36 million barrels) of Russian diesel fuel in stages. That includes an “immediate” supply of 300,000 tons, another 500,000 in November, and one million “immediately thereafter.”

The delivery of another three million tons is “based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. The U.S. Treasury lifted some sanctions on Russia through April 7 so it could export the diesel.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This is supposed to help Republicans in the November elections that are three weeks away. But 36 million barrels of Russian diesel won’t move prices much. The world consumed 28 million barrels of diesel and other distillates daily in 2025, according to OPIS, which is part of Dow Jones Energy.

What the deal will do is directly finance Mr. Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine. And it may be worse. The Financial Times reported Saturday that the Trump Administration “threatened to cut off vital intelligence sharing” to Kyiv if it continues attacking Russian refineries.

In September Mr. Trump blamed Ukraine for causing diesel-fuel shortages with its long-range strikes on Russian refineries. Never mind Iranian and Houthi strikes on Middle Eastern energy production and transport. Russia helps Iran with intelligence and weapons.

On Sunday Mr. Trump announced what he called “an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine supports such a cease-fire if Russia does the same, but as we write this Russia hasn’t commented.

An energy cease-fire would help both sides, as Ukraine faces another harsh winter and Russian refineries are under siege. But what about Mr. Putin’s relentless attacks on Ukrainian cities?

On Wednesday 22 people, including five children, were killed in a Russian cruise missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Pryluky. The next day a glide bomb hit two buses in Kramatorsk, killing 33. After the diesel announcement, Russia launched glide bombs Saturday at a residential area of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 20, including three children. Without a complete cease-fire, Russia will continue to torment Ukrainian civilians.

The strategic turn here is hard to understand. Only last month Mr. Trump signed Lindsey Graham’s bill to allow new sanctions and tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil and gas. Now Mr. Trump has decided to buy Russian diesel and lift some current U.S. sanctions. The U.S. has been browbeating Europe, India and China not to buy Russian oil, and so much for all that diplomatic effort.

The Kremlin has been under financial pressure from Western sanctions and Ukraine’s ability to hit targets in Russia. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimates Russian oil companies will earn some $4.5 billion from the diesel deal. Reuters reported last month that Russia plans to increase defense spending by 27% to more than $202 billion in 2027.

Mr. Trump added to the pressure on Ukraine by saying it’s “time for Ukraine to get a new president.” But he’ll have to search far and wide for anyone in Ukraine who supports financing Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Trump complained again on the weekend that Mr. Zelensky could have settled the war many times. Yes, Kyiv could always surrender. Ukrainians prefer to fight for their independence and freedom. Eyeing a Nobel peace prize, Mr. Trump wants to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace, but the only pressure he ever applies is on Ukraine.

His multiple attempts at appeasing Mr. Putin with summitry, flattery, offers of new investment, and more haven’t moved the Russian. On the weekend a Russian official said the diesel deal doesn’t change Mr. Putin’s determination to achieve his war aim, which is to turn Ukraine into a Kremlin satrapy. Until that changes, Mr. Trump’s diesel deal helps Russia and not the cause of peace.

– The Wall Street Journal