We’re glad Mike saw the light on Putin’s threats

While the Western world had been anxiously watching whether the United States would come to Ukraine’s aid, right-wing conservatives were doing everything in their power to thwart the support.

On Saturday, six months after taking the House Speakership, Republican Mike Johnson said, finally, “I believe the intel. I think that Vladimir Putin would continue to march through Europe if he were allowed. To put it bluntly, I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys.”

One has to wonder what took him so long. Whether it’s the influence of military experts or public opinion, matters not.