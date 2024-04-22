 | Mon, Apr 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

We’re glad Mike saw the light on Putin’s threats

There was no time to lose in sending Ukraine the aid it needs to fend off Russia's advancements. For all of Europe, the difference will be immediate.

By

Editorials

April 22, 2024 - 5:42 PM

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks with members of the media following passage of a series of foreign aid bills on Saturday April 20. The House passed a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images/TNS)

While the Western world had been anxiously watching whether the United States would come to Ukraine’s aid, right-wing conservatives were doing everything in their power to thwart the support.

On Saturday, six months after taking the House Speakership, Republican Mike Johnson said, finally, “I believe the intel. I think that Vladimir Putin would continue to march through Europe if he were allowed. To put it bluntly, I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys.”

One has to wonder what took him so long. Whether it’s the influence of military experts or public opinion, matters not. 

Related
March 9, 2022
March 2, 2022
February 28, 2022
February 7, 2022
Most Popular