 | Mon, Feb 26, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Florida gives dangerous advice on measles outbreak

Surgeon General gives harmful advice "deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance."

By

Opinion

February 26, 2024 - 2:26 PM

The vaccine against measles. Register file photo

It’s one thing for a layperson to question the science behind vaccines.

What Florida’s surgeon general did last week  is on an entirely different level. After watching at least seven children at Weston’s Manatee Bay Elementary School fall ill to measles, an all-but-eradicated disease, Dr. Joseph Ladapo took it upon himself to send letters to parents there. At first, the letter seems routine — informing Manatee Bay parents of the outbreak, assuring them that public health officials are “tracking close contacts” to known cases and reminding them that children can be infectious as long as four days before they exhibit symptoms.

“Because of the high likelihood of infection, it is normally recommended that children stay home until the end of the infectious period, which is currently March 7, 2024,” the letter reads, going on to note that up to 90% of people “without immunity” (that is to say, unvaccinated) will catch the disease if exposed.

Related
April 22, 2019
April 15, 2019
February 5, 2019
February 2, 2015
Most Popular