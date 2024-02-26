Florida gives dangerous advice on measles outbreak

It’s one thing for a layperson to question the science behind vaccines.

What Florida’s surgeon general did last week is on an entirely different level. After watching at least seven children at Weston’s Manatee Bay Elementary School fall ill to measles, an all-but-eradicated disease, Dr. Joseph Ladapo took it upon himself to send letters to parents there. At first, the letter seems routine — informing Manatee Bay parents of the outbreak, assuring them that public health officials are “tracking close contacts” to known cases and reminding them that children can be infectious as long as four days before they exhibit symptoms.

“Because of the high likelihood of infection, it is normally recommended that children stay home until the end of the infectious period, which is currently March 7, 2024,” the letter reads, going on to note that up to 90% of people “without immunity” (that is to say, unvaccinated) will catch the disease if exposed.