If face masks keep us safer and open for business; count us in

Public safety and staying open for business: Those are our priorities

July 1, 2020 - 10:17 AM

We welcome Gov. Laura Kelly’s mandate to wear face masks beginning Friday.

If it helps us keep our doors open safely, we’re all for it.

Those are our priorities: Public safety and staying open for business.

