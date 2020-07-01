If face masks keep us safer and open for business; count us in

We welcome Gov. Laura Kelly’s mandate to wear face masks beginning Friday.
If it helps us keep our doors open safely, we’re all for it.
Those are our priorities: Public safety and staying open for business.
