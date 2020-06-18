Menu Search Log in

KC doc: ‘We’re in a second wave’

We can stop wondering whether there’s going to be a second wave of COVID-19. Because, says Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City’s health director, “we’re in a second wave, no question” in the metro area. “We’re getting more cases now than we’ve ever gotten.”

June 18, 2020 - 8:59 AM

Dr. Rex Archer

Yet with “at least 10,000 cases” — that’s estimated, not confirmed — and rampant community spread, Archer said, we’re also taking fewer precautions, and generally behaving in ways guaranteed to keep the number of infections climbing, often in triple-digit daily increases.

“My fear,” he said, “is that the only thing that will wake us up is when we have to start triaging hospital bed availability.”

