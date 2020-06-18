KC doc: ‘We’re in a second wave’

We can stop wondering whether there’s going to be a second wave of COVID-19. Because, says Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City’s health director, “we’re in a second wave, no question” in the metro area. “We’re getting more cases now than we’ve ever gotten.”
Yet with “at least 10,000 cases” — that’s estimated, not confirmed — and rampant community spread, Archer said, we’re also taking fewer precautions, and generally behaving in ways guaranteed to keep the number of infections climbing, often in triple-digit daily increases.
“My fear,” he said, “is that the only thing that will wake us up is when we have to start triaging hospital bed availability.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives