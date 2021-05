All of our education and practice about how to guard against COVID-19 has created a remarkable offshoot: the U.S. death rate from influenza has dropped considerably.

For the 2019-20 flu season, U.S. fatalities were approximately 24,000. Almost six months into 2021, only 450 have died from the flu.

Health experts credit our newfound habits of frequent hand-washing, wearing face masks and staying away from others when feeling under the weather, for the sunny outcomes.