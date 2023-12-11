 | Mon, Dec 11, 2023
Texas mom pleads case: ‘I need to end my pregnancy now.’

I do not want to continue the pain and suffering that has plagued this pregnancy or continue to put my body or my mental health through the risks of continuing this pregnancy. I do not want my baby to arrive in this world only to watch her suffer.

Opinion

December 11, 2023 - 9:20 PM

Demonstrators march and gather near the state capitol following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Austin, Texas. A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis asked a court Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, to let her terminate the pregnancy, bringing what her attorneys say is the first lawsuit of its kind in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. Photo by AP Photo/Eric Gay

We have always wanted a large family, and after our 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son came along, Justin and I began planning and trying for one more. Because both of my earlier pregnancies required C-sections, we knew this one and any subsequent pregnancy would be considered a higher risk to me and to the pregnancy.

We were so excited to learn I was pregnant again in August and had so much fun springing the news on our wider family at a family event. Being a mom is the absolute greatest part of my life. Every day is filled with love and laughter.

