Texas mom pleads case: ‘I need to end my pregnancy now.’

We have always wanted a large family, and after our 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son came along, Justin and I began planning and trying for one more. Because both of my earlier pregnancies required C-sections, we knew this one and any subsequent pregnancy would be considered a higher risk to me and to the pregnancy.

We were so excited to learn I was pregnant again in August and had so much fun springing the news on our wider family at a family event. Being a mom is the absolute greatest part of my life. Every day is filled with love and laughter.