The worst of the worst? Hardly

The Trump Administration’s efforts to round up and deport “illegal aliens” (a term that always needs to be in quotation marks) has resulted in some tragic miscarriages of justice, as anyone who follows the news is aware. The Administration claims to be targeting only “the worst of the worst,” but that is a false claim; you could even call it a lie.

The highest profile actions in the past few weeks have been against Haitians who have lived in this country under “temporary protective status”—i.e., they are here legally, some of them for many years, because our government, heretofore, had concluded that conditions in their home country were too perilous for their safe return. They are concentrated in relatively few areas, including Florida and, as we know, Springfield, Ohio.

It was the Haitian community in Springfield who our Vice President claimed were killing and eating their neighbors’ pets, as if the Haitians were, shall we say, subhuman.

Now that same community is being vetted by Homeland Security and some of its members, presumably the “worst of the worst” are being fitted with ankle bracelets to enable ICE to monitor their whereabouts while decisions are made about where to send them—possibly back to Haiti, possibly someplace else. All of this is being done without regard to anything resembling the due process of law, in violation of our constitution.

BUT ANOTHER, non-Haitian, case was the focus of public attention last week because the victim, and that clearly is what he is, was the subject of a detailed report in the New York Times. His name is Roberto Mosquera, 59 years of age, who came to the United States from Cuba in 1980, at the age of 12, as part of the “Mariel boat lift.” (The Mariel boat lift was a mass emigration from Mariel harbor in Cuba to Florida, done with Fidel Castro’s acquiescence—to rid Cuba of “undesirables” during a period of economic stagnation and political tension on the island. Over the course of several months, 125 thousand Cubans came to Florida, including Roberto Mosquera.)

According to the New York Times report, Mosquera fell in with a Hispanic gang during his teenage years and served time in a US prison for allegedly shooting a member of another gang in the leg (he claimed not to have done it). But when he got out of prison, he radically changed his life, becoming a born-again Christian, marrying, earning a living as a plumber and becoming the foreman of a plumbing company, and raising four American citizen daughters.

He was in the United States legally, and renewed his work permit annually. However, the last time he checked in with the authorities for his renewal, he was told his permit was being denied and he was arrested.

After being held in a series of unpleasant detention facilities in this country, he was deported to Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in southern Africa, where he is confined in a maximum security prison.

No charges have been filed against him, but he has no avenue of appeal and there is no sign that he will ever be freed. Cuba is not willing to take him back, nor does he want to go there. And Eswatini, which is being paid with US taxpayer money to hold Mosquera, won’t release him.

He is also suffering from macular degeneration and without treatment will go blind in the fairly near future.

Among the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have already been rounded up and detained or deported, some to their countries of origin, many others to places they have never been and to which they have no connection, there undoubtedly are other individuals with stories just as sad—and outrageous—as Roberto Mosquera’s.

The constitution’s Bill of Rights, it is worth remembering, guarantees to all “persons” (not citizens, persons) in the United States, protections against the deprivation of life, liberty or property without due process of law.

This whole benighted and unconstitutional process, which to date has removed at least half a million mostly brown-skinned people from their communities, will one day be recognized as the shameful moral transgression that it is.

– David Lambertson

The Fairview Enterprise

Fairview, Kan.