These officials broke their oath of office

I am a Kansas Democrat. That means I am used to putting my time and resources into elections for candidates I support, and then watching as Kansas voters deliver a different outcome. I have been disappointed, distressed and quite unhappy about election results, but have never — and would never — consider declaring without a shred of evidence that a free and fair election was fraudulent because my chosen candidate lost.

We have a number of elected Kansas Republican officeholders who have done just that. They have participated in an attempt to undermine the confidence of their constituents — and the country — in free and fair elections, the hallmark of our democracy, and used the power of their elected offices to try to declare votes from other states fraudulent simply because their preferred candidate lost. The repeated accusations that the election was stolen led ultimately to a violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol, where five people lost their lives.

Now some of those same Kansas Republicans are claiming shock at the violence, pretending that they were not the instigators.