 | Sun, Nov 19, 2023
Xi-Biden summit accomplished little. It mattered a lot

Agreeing where the two countries can and disagreeing where they must is better policy than disengagement or, worse, outright confrontation.

By

Opinion

November 19, 2023 - 4:39 PM

President Joe Biden listens as China's President President Xi Jinping speaks during their meeting at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Relations between the United States and China have sunk so low that the mere fact that President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in California on Wednesday seems like a breakthrough. Even with few formal agreements announced, dialogue is preferable to name-calling, and regular communication is better than conflict.

But applying such a low bar would sell short the summit’s achievements. Yes, simply restoring in-person talks between the American and Chinese presidents is critical. Mr. Biden later told reporters the two leaders agreed to telephone each other when needed. That’s especially important with Mr. Xi, who, in his third term, has amassed vastly more power than his immediate predecessors and has centralized almost all decision-making. But this summit also brought real progress that shouldn’t be overlooked.

CRUCIALLY, Mr. Biden eschewed the notion of decoupling the U.S. and Chinese economies, something that would be as difficult as it would be economically painful, given how the two are interlinked. Trade measures ought to be limited — to ensure, for example, that China’s military and security apparatus is blocked from access to the United States’ most sensitive technology and that American consumers are not buying products linked to forced labor.

