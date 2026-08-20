 | Thu, Aug 20, 2026
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A concession stand’s Mandela Effect

Municipal Stadium has always been Municipal Stadium, or has it?

By

Sports

August 20, 2026 - 3:36 PM

Shown here is Iola Register sports editor Jimmy Potts. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Into my tenure as sports editor here someone in the office said “No one calls it Mustang Stadium” while referencing an article I wrote about Municipal Stadium — the home of the Iola High School football team as well as the track and field team.

Typically, I’d let it go. A flub of the memory, and maybe something I confused from a previous beat at a previous newspaper. 

Only I’ve never covered a team named the Mustangs, so that wasn’t the case.

I distinctly remembered seeing in big, bold letters MUSTANG STADIUM at some point while covering Iola…

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