A concession stand’s Mandela Effect

Into my tenure as sports editor here someone in the office said “No one calls it Mustang Stadium” while referencing an article I wrote about Municipal Stadium — the home of the Iola High School football team as well as the track and field team.

Typically, I’d let it go. A flub of the memory, and maybe something I confused from a previous beat at a previous newspaper.

Only I’ve never covered a team named the Mustangs, so that wasn’t the case.

I distinctly remembered seeing in big, bold letters MUSTANG STADIUM at some point while covering Iola…