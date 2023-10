SANDY, Utah (AP) — Alex Morgan missed a penalty at the end of the first half and the United States settled for a scoreless draw with Colombia in an exhibition game on Thursday night.

Morgan’s attempt in the 44th minute bounced back off the post and she tried to score off the rebound, but the ball sailed over the goal.

The game, played in chilly temperatures in the mid-30s, was the first of two matches against Colombia. The second is set for Sunday in San Diego.