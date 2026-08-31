 | Tue, Sep 01, 2026
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Allen blanked in St. Louis

The Allen Red Devils hope for a fast turnaround before Saturday's Jayhawk Conference opener against rival Neosho Community College.

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Sports

August 31, 2026 - 3:53 PM

Allen Community College players dogpile teammate Priya Stanger after she scored the game-winning goal last year against Highland. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

ST. LOUIS — The Allen Red Devils hope to rebound against Crowder Community College Wednesday after falling in both games of the St. Louis Showcase over the weekend.

After opening the tournament with a 3-0 loss Friday to Rock Valley College, Jefferson College shut out Allen in Sunday’s tournament finale and left Allen winless as they head into their last game Wednesday before conference play starts.

Against Rock Valley, the Red Devils gave up all three of their goals in the second half. Despite allowing three goals, freshman keeper Mackenzie Martel posted eight saves…

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