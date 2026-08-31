Allen blanked in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The Allen Red Devils hope to rebound against Crowder Community College Wednesday after falling in both games of the St. Louis Showcase over the weekend.

After opening the tournament with a 3-0 loss Friday to Rock Valley College, Jefferson College shut out Allen in Sunday’s tournament finale and left Allen winless as they head into their last game Wednesday before conference play starts.

Against Rock Valley, the Red Devils gave up all three of their goals in the second half. Despite allowing three goals, freshman keeper Mackenzie Martel posted eight saves…