 | Tue, Oct 12, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Allen fends off Ottawa JV

Allen Community College's volleyball team started quickly, then rallied late to knock off Ottawa's junior varsity Monday. The Red Devils are back in action Thursday.

By

Sports

October 12, 2021 - 10:45 AM

Allen Community College's Alexis Hafenstine, left, connects on a hit in front of teammate Andrea Maldonado Monday. Photo by Reese Becker

An epic fourth-set rally led Allen Community College to a third straight win Monday night as the Red Devils took on Ottawa’s junior varsity team in a non-conference matchup.

Allen County took the first set in dominant fashion. The Red Devils jumped out to a fast start, winning 25-13. With a stadium full of excited fans and momentum on their side, the Red Devils were in control going into the break.

The second set is where Ottawa began to catch on. Allen County came out of the gates slower than the first set, falling behind Ottawa early in the set.

Related
October 8, 2021
August 23, 2017
August 25, 2016
September 29, 2015
Most Popular