Allen fends off Ottawa JV

An epic fourth-set rally led Allen Community College to a third straight win Monday night as the Red Devils took on Ottawa’s junior varsity team in a non-conference matchup.

Allen County took the first set in dominant fashion. The Red Devils jumped out to a fast start, winning 25-13. With a stadium full of excited fans and momentum on their side, the Red Devils were in control going into the break.

The second set is where Ottawa began to catch on. Allen County came out of the gates slower than the first set, falling behind Ottawa early in the set.