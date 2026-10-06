Allen’s scoreless slide continues

The Allen Red Devils hope to get back on the scoreboard Wednesday against Johnson County Community College after Southeast Community College extended their scoreless run to four games with Saturday’s 2-0 loss.

The Southeast Bobcats scored a goal in each half while keeping the Red Devils off the scoreboard despite Allen doubling them in shots on goal with six to Allen’s 12. Sophomore forward Abdullah Al Fahad scored both Bobcat goals, with the first coming on a corner kick off an assist by sophomore midfielder Logan Gilllet at the 28-minute mark and the second on an…