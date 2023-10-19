Allen ties again, this time at Southeast

BEATRICE, NE — When the Allen men’s soccer team traveled to Southeast Community College on Wednesday, they were greeted with their second 1-1 tie in their last three games.

The Red Devils (7-4-3; 4-4 KJCCC) scored first before allowing Southeast to score a goal of their own and knot the match at 1-1, the final score. Musa Abdeldgir scored the lone goal for Allen but Southeast was consistently around the goal more, totaling 13 shots.

“At the end of the day it’s a team effort and we need every single player on the team to give their 110% on and off the field,” Allen’s Ayoup Bader said after the tie.