 | Thu, Oct 19, 2023
Allen ties again, this time at Southeast

The Allen men's soccer tied for the second time in their last three contests at Southeast Community College Wednesday. Even with the tie, the Red Devils secured a spot in the KJCCC playoffs.

October 19, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Allen’s Wisdom Nkwamba goes for a goal in a home game against Central earlier this season. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

BEATRICE, NE — When the Allen men’s soccer team traveled to Southeast Community College on Wednesday, they were greeted with their second 1-1 tie in their last three games. 

The Red Devils (7-4-3; 4-4 KJCCC) scored first before allowing Southeast to score a goal of their own and knot the match at 1-1, the final score. Musa Abdeldgir scored the lone goal for Allen but Southeast was consistently around the goal more, totaling 13 shots. 

“At the end of the day it’s a team effort and we need every single player on the team to give their 110% on and off the field,” Allen’s Ayoup Bader said after the tie.

