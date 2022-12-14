 | Wed, Dec 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Álvarez scores, sends Argentina over Croatia

Julián Álvarez outshined his teammate Lionel Messi in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Croatia to advance to the World Cup Final on Tuesday. Álvarez scored two goals, one in the first half and the other in the second half.

By

Sports

December 14, 2022 - 1:59 PM

Argentina's forward (22) Lautaro Martinez and Argentina's forward (10) Lionel Messi celebrate after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on Dec. 13, 2022. (Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With surging runs and a striker’s instinct, Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final.

Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of 5-feet-6  predators in a partnership that put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals.

The younger of the pair rose to the challenge on soccer’s biggest stage with a huge performance on Tuesday, earning a penalty kick converted by the 35-year-old Messi before scoring twice to maybe even outshine his teammate — one of the greatest players the game has ever seen — in a 3-0 victory at Lusail Stadium.

Related
December 2, 2022
November 22, 2022
August 10, 2021
August 6, 2021
Most Popular