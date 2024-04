HUMBOLDT — On a day filled with offensive and defensive stars, few were as bright as Humboldt High’s Sam Hull.

The Cub senior opened Game 1 of the Walter Johnson Tournament Friday with a double, triple and home run, while driving in six in a 14-0 romp over Neodesha.

He then singled twice, tripled and drove in three runs while pitching a complete game in an 8-3 win over Anderson County in the championship game.