As baseball hits the midway point, let’s rank the MLB teams

Outside of the regression of the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays and the rise of the Baltimore Orioles, the 2022 season hasn’t seen too many huge surprises.

The preseason favorites — the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Houston Astros — have dominated their respective divisions, while rebuilding teams such as the Cincinnati Reds, Oakland A’s and Chicago Cubs remain bottom-feeders.

With the All-Star break on deck, it’s time to update our rankings for the first time since the start of the season.