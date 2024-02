COLUMBUS — Taevyn Baylor would not be denied.

One year after a concussion injury meant missing her regional wrestling tournament — and thus a state wrestling bid — Baylor made the most of her second chance. The Humboldt High sophomore placed third Saturday in the 155-pound weight class, thus earning a berth to next week’s Class 4-1A State Tournament in Salina.

She’ll be joined by sophomore teammate Savannah Koch, who placed fourth in the 235-pound division.