Bills hope fourth time’s a charm

The near annual playoff matchups between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are hardly unprecedented.

The one-sided nature of the postseason rivalry between the two star quarterbacks is more unusual.

Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs will host Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game on Sunday night for the fourth postseason matchup between the QBs in the past five seasons.

Mahomes has come out on top in the first three, winning the 2020 AFC title game and 2021 divisional round matchup at home and then a divisional rounder last season in Buffalo.

Mahomes and Allen are the fifth set of quarterbacks to start against each other at least four times in the postseason, with most of the others being fairly even.

The Patriots’ Tom Brady won his first two playoff matchups against Peyton Manning before losing the final three in the only QB rivalry with five postseason meetings.

Brady split four matchups with Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, with the Patriots and Ravens alternating wins in those games that came in a span of six seasons.

Oakland’s Ken Stabler won his first and fourth playoff starts in four seasons against Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw but lost the two in the middle. Stabler also came off the bench in the 1972 divisional round matchup and scored on a go-ahead TD run with 1:17 to play before Bradshaw and the Steelers won with the “ Immaculate Reception “ pass to Franco Harris for a game-winning 60-yard TD pass.

The only other matchup that started so one-sided came in the 1990s when Green Bay’s Brett Favre won his first three playoff games against Steve Young and the 49ers before San Francisco responded with “The Catch II” and a game-winning 25-yard TD pass from Young to Terrell Owens in a 1998 wild-card game.

Favre added one more playoff win over San Francisco with Jeff Garcia at QB and is one of two QBs to beat the same opponent four times in the postseason, with Brady holding a 4-1 record against the Colts.

Mahomes can join them on Sunday with a fourth playoff win against Buffalo. A loss would tie Allen with Aaron Rodgers (0-4 against San Francisco) for the most defeats against one opponent in the playoffs.

Sensational Saquon

The Los Angeles Rams seem to bring out the best in Saquon Barkley.

Barkley followed up his 255-yard rushing performance in the regular season against the Rams with a franchise playoff-record 205 in Philadelphia’s 28-22 win on Sunday, putting Barkley in some rare territory.

Barkley had the fifth-most rushing yards ever in a playoff game and broke the Eagles mark of 195 set by Steve Van Buren against the Rams in the 1949 NFL title game.