Bluebloods give away to blue collars

With KU's cold spell dumping the Jayhawks out of the top 25, and struggles among other traditional powers, this week's rankings did not have Kansas, Duke, Kentucky or North Carolina, the first time that's happened since 1961.

February 9, 2021 - 10:10 AM

Move over, Duke and North Carolina. Make way, UCLA and Kansas.

The Top 25 has a decided blue-collar — rather than blueblood — look these days.

When the Bruins and Jayhawks slid out of the poll on Monday, with Kansas ending its record run at 231 consecutive weeks, it marked the first time those four schools, along with Kentucky, had not been ranked since Dec. 18, 1961.

