GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley knows what’s next for unbeaten South Carolina — a matchup the whole women’s college basketball world is eager to see.

But for now, the coach wants to revel in her extraordinary Gamecocks and their amazing achievements.

Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 10 rebounds and top-seeded South Carolina used its smothering defense to stop Maryland 86-75 Monday night and reach its third straight Final Four.