Chiefs’ Hunt: Now is ‘time to understand’

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he would prefer his player stand for the national anthem, but the decision is theirs. Hunt talked about a number of topics involving social justice conversations.

September 1, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Clark Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO, hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In less than two weeks, the Chiefs will play a real football game for the first time in seven months. The first since their Super Bowl victory. The first since a pandemic cast doubt on when we’d see football again.

But also the first NFL game since social injustice conversations have moved to the forefront of the sports world. The police shootings of Black men and women have led to player protests, kneeling during the national anthem and even boycotting in American sports.

On Saturday, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he has had “a lot of conversations with the leadership group on the team related to social justice issues.”

