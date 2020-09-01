Chiefs’ Hunt: Now is ‘time to understand’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In less than two weeks, the Chiefs will play a real football game for the first time in seven months. The first since their Super Bowl victory. The first since a pandemic cast doubt on when we’d see football again.

But also the first NFL game since social injustice conversations have moved to the forefront of the sports world. The police shootings of Black men and women have led to player protests, kneeling during the national anthem and even boycotting in American sports.

On Saturday, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he has had “a lot of conversations with the leadership group on the team related to social justice issues.”