Kansas earned the naming rights to Kansas City Chiefs

Most people don’t know Kansas City straddles the Kansas and Missouri state lines. Nor do they know, or care, which side of the line is home to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But chances are good “if you say you’re from Kansas City … their response might have something to do with the Chiefs,” Clark Hunt, team owner and CEO, said Monday.

He might be right.

No matter where you are, you’re bound to spot that red-and-gold swag, so popular is professional football here in the United States.

So popular that for the past 18 months Kansas has been doing everything in its power to wrest the team from Missouri’s grip.

And on Monday, it announced victory.

Sour grapes

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe laid the blame on the Hunt family.

The Chief’s ownership, Kehoe said, “decided to abandon Lamar Hunt’s legacy at the iconic Arrowhead Stadium, a place that Chiefs fans have rallied around since 1972. At Arrowhead, every game feels like a Super Bowl. No new stadium will replicate that.”

We’ll see.

Truth is, Missouri became lazy.

After 62 years in Missouri, 52 years at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs had made it known that when their lease at Arrowhead expired in 2030, they were expecting better conditions.

It wasn’t until two weeks before the filing deadline in early 2024 that Jackson County, Missouri, officials announced a special election to extend a 3/8 cent sales tax to renovate the stadium and move the Kansas City Royals downtown.

The announcement to build a baseball stadium in Kansas City’s up-and-coming Crossroads district blindsided Kansas Citians, as well as the expectation that they pick up the tab.

Insult to injury.

Jackson County voters defeated the April measure with a 58% majority. In the months following, Jackson County officials floated two lesser sales tax measures, but neither gained traction.

In June 2024 legislators asked then-Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to address Kansas’s growing efforts to attract the Chiefs.

“We can’t just sit idly by and just allow Kansas to steal our Kansas City Chiefs right in front of us,” Missouri state Rep. Sharp told KCTV5 on June 5. “We have to be as aggressive as the Kansas legislature is currently.”

Parson dismissed the urgency.

Meanwhile, Kansas was making hay.

In June 2024, Gov. Laura Kelly signed legislation authorizing STAR bonds to attract either the Chiefs or Royals to locate in Kansas. The bonds pay back developers with future sales tax revenue generated by tourists.

Though the state’s STAR bond investments have had mixed results, they’ve worked well in Wyandotte County’s Children’s Mercy Park district, home to Sporting Kansas City MLS team, near to where the Chiefs have said they anticipate building their $3 billion stadium.