Churchill Downs address recent deaths

Horse racing’s oversight authority and Churchill Downs have each announced additional safety and health initiatives in the wake of 12 recent deaths since late April at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

June 2, 2023 - 2:58 PM

A view of the twin spires and empty grandstand from the first turn at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, originally scheduled for May 2, was postponed to today due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by (Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s oversight authority and Churchill Downs have each announced additional safety and health measures in the wake of 12 recent deaths since late April at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) will conduct additional post-entry screening of horses to identify those at increased risk for injury. It will also direct its Integrity and Welfare Unit to collect blood and hair samples for all fatalities for use while investigating a cause.

Earlier Thursday, Churchill Downs announced it would immediately limit horses to four starts during a rolling eight-week period and impose ineligibility standards for poor performers.

