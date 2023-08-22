 | Tue, Aug 22, 2023
Commanders snuff out Ravens’ preseason winning streak

The Baltimore Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak ended at 24 with a loss to the Washington Commanders. Third-string quarterback Jake Fromm led a late drive to set up Joey Slye’s go-ahead 49-yard field goal that gave Washington a 29-28 victory.

August 22, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, and wide receiver Dyami Brown celebrate after connecting for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Howell was still in middle school the last time the Baltimore Ravens had lost a preseason game.

On Monday night, he helped put an end to one of the NFL’s most peculiar runs of success.

Washington’s new starting quarterback threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders edged the Ravens 29-28 on a last-minute field goal. Joey Slye converted from 49 yards, sending the remaining home fans into a state of jubilation not often seen in recent years at FedEx Field.

