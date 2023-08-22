Commanders snuff out Ravens’ preseason winning streak

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Howell was still in middle school the last time the Baltimore Ravens had lost a preseason game.

On Monday night, he helped put an end to one of the NFL’s most peculiar runs of success.

Washington’s new starting quarterback threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders edged the Ravens 29-28 on a last-minute field goal. Joey Slye converted from 49 yards, sending the remaining home fans into a state of jubilation not often seen in recent years at FedEx Field.