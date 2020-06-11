Menu Search Log in

Commissioner says season is happening

Major League Baseball Commissioner, Rob Manfred, says baseball will be happening in 2020, but a fair deal wit players is still needed.

By

Sports

June 11, 2020 - 9:03 AM

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred before the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium in New York on October 3, 2017. Photo by Howard Simmons/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a “100%” chance of big league ball this year.

Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, but Manfred vowed Wednesday to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached.

“I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” he said.

June 10, 2020
June 1, 2020
May 13, 2020
March 27, 2020
