Commissioner says season is happening

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a “100%” chance of big league ball this year.
Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, but Manfred vowed Wednesday to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached.
“I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” he said.
