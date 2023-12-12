Crash, rinse, repeat: Receiver flubs cost KC again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It was easy to forget amid all the grumbling about officials Sunday night, when Kansas City had a go-ahead touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills called back by penalty in a 20-17 defeat, that the Chiefs had put themselves in such a dire predicament.

It was also easy to once again cast blame on their wide receivers.

The obvious target was Kadarius Toney, who not only dropped an easy pass early in the game but also was the offender on the rarely called offensive offside penalty.