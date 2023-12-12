 | Tue, Dec 12, 2023
Crash, rinse, repeat: Receiver flubs cost KC again

When Kadarius Toney was flagged or being offsides Sunday — thus negating a potential game-winning touchdown — it marked the third time this season a mistake by a wide receiver led directly to a Kansas City Chiefs loss.

December 12, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney (19) gives the slip to a couple of Buffalo Bills during Sunday's game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.(Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It was easy to forget amid all the grumbling about officials Sunday night, when Kansas City had a go-ahead touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills called back by penalty in a 20-17 defeat, that the Chiefs had put themselves in such a dire predicament.

It was also easy to once again cast blame on their wide receivers.

The obvious target was Kadarius Toney, who not only dropped an easy pass early in the game but also was the offender on the rarely called offensive offside penalty.

