COTTONWOOD FALLS — Crest High is two steps away from another first in the program’s young history — a perfect regular season.

The Lancers improved to 18-0 Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep over Chase County, winning 2-0 and 7-3.

Crest has two games remaining, a home doubleheader Thursday afternoon against Jayhawk-Linn before the Class 2-1A Regional Tournament opens next week.