 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
Cub golfers hit the links

Humboldt High's golf team battled the wind at Burlington Tuesday, with all four Cubs posting better scores on their final nine holes.

Sports

April 3, 2024 - 2:41 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

BURLINGTON — As the sun got lower in the sky Tuesday, so did Humboldt High’s golf scores.

The Cubs were at the Burlington Invitational, and were greeted by a typical early April breezy Kansas afternoon.

“As the day went on, the sun finally came out and warmed us up a little bit,” head coach Bret Hauser said.

As a result, each of the four Humboldt golfers had a stronger second half of their rounds.

Sam Hull, in his first ever high school golf tournament, led the Cub contingent with a 104. Mateo Miller was just behind at 108 strokes. Layne Ellison carded a 111, and Sam Jennings finished at 144.

