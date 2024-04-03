Cub golfers hit the links

BURLINGTON — As the sun got lower in the sky Tuesday, so did Humboldt High’s golf scores.

The Cubs were at the Burlington Invitational, and were greeted by a typical early April breezy Kansas afternoon.

“As the day went on, the sun finally came out and warmed us up a little bit,” head coach Bret Hauser said.

As a result, each of the four Humboldt golfers had a stronger second half of their rounds.

Sam Hull, in his first ever high school golf tournament, led the Cub contingent with a 104. Mateo Miller was just behind at 108 strokes. Layne Ellison carded a 111, and Sam Jennings finished at 144.