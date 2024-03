CANEY — Humboldt High’s Mateo Miller and Curt Shannon teed off on the Cubs’ 2024 golf season Monday.

The golfers represented the Cubs at the Caney Valley Invitational.

Both carded a 122 on a windy, blustery day that made life miserable from the opening hole, head coach Bret Hauser said.

Both met personal goals on the afternoon.

“I told Mateo his goal was to improve on the back nine from what he shot on the front nine,” Hauser said.