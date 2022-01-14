 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Djokovic’s visa is revoked

The saga surrounding Novak Djokovic and the Australian Open has reached a new point. Djokovic's visa has been revoked by the Australian Immigration Minister

January 14, 2022 - 1:45 PM

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 14, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Daniel Pockett/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic’s lawyers were expected to appeal at the Federal Circuit and Family Court, which they already successfully did last week on procedural grounds after his visa was first canceled when he landed at a Melbourne airport.

