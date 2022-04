Though small in numbers, Iola High’s wrestling program featured plenty to boast about in the 2021-22 season.

Head coach Jason Bates has announced his season-ending award winners for IHS, including outgoing seniors TJ Taylor and Trent Jones as co-winners of the Mustangs’ Outstanding Wrestler Award.

They, along with Wyatt Westervelt, were the three Iola qualifiers for the Class 4A State Meet in Salina in late February.