 | Mon, Jul 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Elliott fends of LaJoie to win in Atlanta

Georgia native Chase Elliott picked up his first career win in the Peach State by edging Corey LaJoie Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Next up is New Hampshire.

By

Sports

July 11, 2022 - 2:27 PM

Confetti flies in victory lane while Chase Elliott celebrates winning the Quaker State 400 with his race crew at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by (Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Chase Elliott got by Corey LaJoie with just under two laps to go and crossed the finish line under yellow after a block sent LaJoie crashing into the wall Sunday, giving the Georgia-born driver his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott pulled back around in front of the main grandstand, greeted by a boisterous ovation from fans who cheered loudly every time he went to the front and stretched all the way to Dawsonville, the north Georgia town that produced the winner and his father, longtime NASCAR Cup star Bill Elliott.

The wild capper to another eventful Atlanta race denied LaJoie the first victory of his career, which would’ve been a huge upset for the small-budget Spire Motorsports team.

Related
June 23, 2022
May 27, 2022
May 16, 2022
July 16, 2020
Most Popular