Chase Elliott joins father Bill as NASCAR All-Star race winner

Chase Elliott earned the win during NASCAR's special All-Star race in front of a large crowd at Bristol Motor Speedway.

July 16, 2020 - 8:49 AM

Driver Chase Elliott celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020, in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott collected the checkered flag and soaked in the sounds of fans in the grandstands. The spectators at Bristol Motor Speedway surged to the fence, chanted “USA! USA!” and celebrated NASCAR’s most popular driver.

Cue the siren at the Dawsonville Pool Room — another Elliott is an All-Star winner.

Chase Elliott joined his father, Hall of Famer “Awesome” Bill Elliott, as winner of NASCAR’s annual All-Star race, earning the $1 million prize Wednesday in front of limited spectators at the Tennessee track.

