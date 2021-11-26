 | Fri, Nov 26, 2021
Evans finds his home away from home at ACC

After a post-grad year at IMG Academy, Virginia's Xavier Evans finds himself on the next phase of his basketball journey.

The big man is at Allen where he hopes to prove himself to four-year schools.

November 26, 2021 - 10:19 AM

Allen's Xavier Evans marches down the floor. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

What’s in a journey? For Allen’s Xavier Evans, it’s 1,200 miles and a stop at one of the most well-known sports schools in the country.

Evans, a freshman forward from Arlington, Va., has been making plays all season for the Red Devils, but his collegiate journey didn’t start at Allen.

After graduating from Wakefield High School, Evans took a post-grad year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. IMG is a powerhouse sports academy that has produced a plethora of sports stars in its short history, but for Evans, a post-grad year was a chance to gain experience while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

