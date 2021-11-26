Evans finds his home away from home at ACC

What’s in a journey? For Allen’s Xavier Evans, it’s 1,200 miles and a stop at one of the most well-known sports schools in the country.

Evans, a freshman forward from Arlington, Va., has been making plays all season for the Red Devils, but his collegiate journey didn’t start at Allen.

After graduating from Wakefield High School, Evans took a post-grad year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. IMG is a powerhouse sports academy that has produced a plethora of sports stars in its short history, but for Evans, a post-grad year was a chance to gain experience while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.