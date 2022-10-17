Fawson competes at state

PRAIRIE VILLAGE — Keira Fawson represented the Iola High School tennis team at the state tournament Saturday.

Fawson was the fifth seed in her division and faced off against Augusta’s Richardson in her first matchup. Fawson fell in the match to move on to the back side of the bracket, 6-3 and 6-0.

“It seemed like every time during changeovers Keira knew exactly what to do to fix any mistakes, or how to adjust to the opponents’ play style. That is very good to know as a singles player,” said Iola head coach Chris Belknap.