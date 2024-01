MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere, who by now has written her own chapter in the annals of Wildcat athletics, notched another career milestone Tuesday.

Granere’s bucket with just under 3 minutes to go gave her 31 points for the night and 1,000 for her high school career, as Marmaton Valley cruised past visiting Pleasanton, 47-19.

Her coaches and teammates were ready for the occasion, briefly stopping the game to present Granere with a banner in her honor.