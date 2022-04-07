MV thinclads hit high marks

OSWEGO — Marmaton Valley High’s Granere siblings had a fruitful day on the track and in the field Tuesday at the Oswego Invitational

Leading the way was sophomore Janae Granere, who brought home gold medals in both the long jump and triple jump, while taking silver in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

She helped lift the Wildcats to the team title, scoring 36 of Marmaton Valley’s 78 points on the day. Marmaton Valley edged Fairland (74) for the team title. Granere had the most points of any female participant.