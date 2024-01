ST. PAUL — Balanced scoring and another strong performance from senior standout Janae Granere led to another Marmaton Valley High girls victory Friday.

The Wildcats blitzed their way to a 19-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 55-34 victory.

The victory puts Marmaton Valley at 9-3 with a busy week ahead. Marmaton Valley hosts Lebo Tuesday, plays at rival Crest Thursday in a makeup game and hosts Yates Center Friday.