Great baseball movies and books in honor of MLB ALL-Star Week

Baseball is America's pastime and with that comes a number of movies, books and stories of all walks of life between the lines. A short trip down memory lane will get anyone excited for this year's MLB All-Star Game.

Sports

July 5, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Tim Robbins, left, and Kevin Costner in "Bull Durham." (MGM/TNS)

In honor of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week, held in Seattle July 7-11, here are a handful of great movies and books that celebrate the game — and the art — of baseball.

Movies

“Bull Durham” (1988). Any list of great baseball movies that doesn’t begin with this one is, in my opinion, highly suspect. Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins play out one of cinema’s great romantic triangles in Ron Shelton’s delicious mixture of atmospheric sports movie and sexy rom-com. Watch it, and see if you don’t find yourself joining the Church of Baseball.

