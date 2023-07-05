Great baseball movies and books in honor of MLB ALL-Star Week

In honor of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week, held in Seattle July 7-11, here are a handful of great movies and books that celebrate the game — and the art — of baseball.

Movies

“Bull Durham” (1988). Any list of great baseball movies that doesn’t begin with this one is, in my opinion, highly suspect. Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins play out one of cinema’s great romantic triangles in Ron Shelton’s delicious mixture of atmospheric sports movie and sexy rom-com. Watch it, and see if you don’t find yourself joining the Church of Baseball.