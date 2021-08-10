Gruden all smiles with fans back at practice

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Standing near midfield of Allegiant Stadium, coach Jon Gruden couldn’t help but smile after giving backup quarterback Marcus Mariota a play to run Sunday during practice.

With approximately 13,000 fans in attendance, and “RAI-DERS! RAI-DERS!” chants echoing throughout the Las Vegas Raiders’ $1.9 billion stadium, one thing was perfectly clear: Chucky is having fun again.

“It’s always been fun, that’s why I came back to coach, especially with the Raiders,” Gruden said after the roughly two-hour session. “It’s always been the best time of my life. To share it with Raider fans again for the first time in a long time was special. It was really cool and really exciting for me and all of our players. ‘Raider Nation,’ the Raider fans, are special.”