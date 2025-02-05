Hamilton’s exit closes door on college hoops era

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was time for Leonard Hamilton to step aside.

He’s 76 years old and his Florida State basketball program has gotten stale.

Still — even though Hamilton has had a great career — it’s another sad day for college athletics.

Sad that another old-school coach who believed in the long game is probably getting out of the profession because today’s players are taking too many shortcuts. You see, Hamilton didn’t just cultivate winning seasons, he cultivated young men.

He recruited them, developed them, mentored and graduated them and taught them that patience, perseverance and personal growth were just as important as points scored or rebounds grabbed. But in today’s fast-moving world of college basketball — where the transfer portal spins like a revolving door and pay-for-play deals dominate recruiting — Hamilton’s approach has become as outdated as a paper map in a GPS world.

Hamilton, the fifth-winningest coach in ACC history, announced earlier this week that he’s stepping down as FSU’s coach after this season, which will likely be the Seminoles’ fourth consecutive year of failing to make the NCAA Tournament. If you ask me, it’s not just a coincidence that Hamilton’s program started to deteriorate with the advent of the transfer portal/pay-for-play.

Hamilton’s program won the ACC championship as recently as the 2020 season and would have likely been a No. 1 seed if the NCAA Tournament had not been canceled by COVID. It was the following season when the NCAA began allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, which quickly turned into the pay-for-play free-for-all we see today.

Like many schools, FSU was not ready for this rapidly changing landscape. Especially in basketball, where it’s much harder for the Seminoles to find passionate boosters to fund player acquisition than it is in football. Perhaps this is one reason Hamilton was sued by six former players who allege that he failed to make good on a verbal promise to get each of them $250,000 in pay-for-play compensation.

At any rate, Hamilton’s departure comes on the heels of many older coaches who have retired from college athletics because they don’t like where this runaway train is headed. Perhaps the greatest college basketball and football coaches of all time — Mike Krzyzewski and Nick Saban — retired with a certain sense of disillusionment. Gus Malzahn said one of the reasons he left UCF as the head football coach to take the offensive coordinator’s position at FSU is because he didn’t want the headaches of managing a roster in today’s complex college football climate.

“The job description of a head college football coach has changed dramatically in the last two years with everything — transfer portal to collectives to agents and everything that goes with that,” Malzahn said. “I’m just an old-school football coach.”

The list goes on and on. Villanova’s Jay Wright shocked the basketball world when he retired at the peak of his career. Earlier this season, two of Hamilton’s ACC colleagues, Tony Bennett of Virginia and Jim Larranaga of Miami, also stepped down.

Said Larranaga when he retired: “After 53 years, I just didn’t feel that I could successfully navigate this whole new world that I was dealing with because my conversations were ridiculous with an agent saying to me, ‘Well, you can get involved [with a prospective player] if you’re willing to go to $1.1 million,’ and that would be the norm.”

Echoed Bennett: “Please don’t mistake me, I do think it’s right for players, student-athletes, to receive revenue. … It’s not going back to [the way it was]. I think I was equipped to do the job the old way. The hardest thing to say is when I looked at myself and I realized I’m no longer the best coach to lead this program in the current environment.”

Perhaps more than most coaches, Hamilton’s success has been predicated on recruiting a certain type of player, developing them over a period of years and indoctrinating them into an unselfish, physical, hard-nosed, defensive-minded system that, quite frankly, isn’t exactly glitzy or glamorous. All the while, Hamilton graduated 97% of the players who stayed four years.

I still remember that amazing 2020 team that had an 11-man rotation with no player averaging more than 12 points per game. The Seminoles had 10 different players lead the team in scoring at least once. Their most highly recruited incoming player, freshman Patrick Williams, actually came off the bench. I truly believe if the NCAA Tournament had not been canceled that year because of COVID, the Seminoles would have won the national championship.

“I’m very proud of our team and the unity and togetherness and culture we’ve been able to develop — and the buy-in and belief in a system that is different from what most people are using,” Hamilton told me after that 2020 season. “In this day and time of quick gratification when everybody in America wants to be one-and-done and there’s a pressure to score a lot of points and take a lot of shots and play a lot of minutes, our guys believe and trust in our system.”