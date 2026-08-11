Heat shifts ACC exhibitions

Allen Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams announced a few schedule changes prompted by the heat.

With temperatures expected to reach into the high 90s, Allen officials postponed Tuesday afternoon’s previously scheduled women’s exhibition against the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons to Wednesday morning at 9 o’clock.

Saturday’s men’s and women’s doubleheaders are still on. The women were originally scheduled to play at 11 a.m., but officials moved the contest up to 9 a.m. The men’s game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will take place at 11 a.m. Joey Waldock, ACC freshman wing, looks for an open teammate during Saturday’s Alumni Game at the ACC soccer fields.

Both contests will feature multiple players making their college debuts. The women’s team will sport 10 incoming freshmen, along with 13 returning sophomores. The men’s rebuild will feature nine incoming sophomores and 25 incoming freshmen.

Following Saturday’s friendlies, the Red Devils will play two more exhibition games starting Monday in Liberty, Mo., against William Jewell College at 6 p.m., then they return to the pitch Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Lindsborg against Bethany College. The women will have a week off before hosting Dallas College Eastfield next Saturday at 10 a.m.

