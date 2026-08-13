Red Devils make their debut Saturday

The Allen Red Devils fell 4-0 to the Hutchinson Lady Blue Dragons in Wednesday’s preseason debut, but coaches are far from hitting the panic button.

Allen co-head coach Gefte Blanc said there were plenty of positive takeaways from the preseason debut but also plenty of areas for improvement.

“We did really good defensively, but we have a lot to cover and a lot to work on,” Blanc said. “I’m planning to do that the next few days before we play Coffeyville.”

The Red Devils held their own early, but with only three reserves playing through the intense heat they could hold off Hutchinson for only so long.

The Blue Dragons put in their first goal on a drive up the middle with 13:25 left in the first period. Moments later, Hutchinson added another goal in similar fashion, and it did not get much better from there for Allen.

“One thing about playing a friendly or a scrimmage is it helps us build our identity. The things we see at those games we can fix before the next game,” Blanc said.

Following the loss, the Red Devils got back to work Thursday and will continue with practice Friday.

The heat continues to play a factor in both the men’s and women’s teams’ preparation.

Wednesday’s men’s game at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., was called off.

The heat index there was expected to reach 100 degrees. Allen freshman defender Anna Johnson looks for a teammate while making a throw-in Wednesday against Hutchinson at the ACC soccer fields. Photo by Jimmy Potts

Both squads are also in the unique position of trying to be in condition for 90 minutes on the pitch, but doing it safely in the Kansas summer heat.

“The heat has been an issue, and everybody takes it differently,” Blanc said. “Some will say, ‘I can’t breathe, it’s too hot’ but some will say, ‘I’m fine, just let me drink some water.’

I think our trainers do a good job.”

Men make their debut Saturday

With Wednesday’s friendly canceled, Saturday will serve as their 2026 debut.

Coach Blanc said that although he has a young team, he is excited to see what they can do against a larger, DI foe in the visiting Coffeyville Ravens.