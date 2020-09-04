HMS opens season with romp over Bluestreaks

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School opened its 2020 football season in fine fashion Thursday, blasting visiting Neodesha, 38-0.

“It was great to see our kids back on the field competing again,” head coach Mike Miller said. “We got off to a bit of a slow start with some miscues on offense but we really got things rolling in the second quarter.

“We won this game up front on both sides of the ball. We were able to move them around up front on offense to create some big holes for our backs. Defensively, our guys were just more physical and really made it difficult for them to get anything going.”